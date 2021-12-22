Police in Brazil have foiled an attempt by four members of a neo-Nazi gang to launch multiple attacks on New Year’s Eve targeting Jewish and black Brazilians.

A join operation between Brazilian and US law enforcement led to the arrest of four or more members of a neo-Nazi group planning the attacks, Nokia Mobile News reported.

One of the suspects arrested on Thursday told police that he planned to detonate bombs during New Year’s festivities in So Paulo, according to the O Dia newspaper.

The 43-year old security guard from Campinas is alleged to have attempted to recruit young people to blow up a nuclear power plant in Angra dos Reis, in the Rio de Janeiro area.

The suspect, named as Matheus Hades NS, told police that he aimed to “kill and then commit suicide,” but that he would spare the life of anyone who was “good, honest, and hardworking... I’m not concerned about the rest.”

The other three members of the extremist gang were arrested in Suzano, Campos dos Goytacazes and Valença in Rio de Janeiro.

Thirty one search warrants were also carried out in the United States, with police confiscating homemade bombs and weapons, plans for attacks and Nazi memorabilia.

“The individuals in question were members of a neo-Nazi cell that was planning attacks on public areas, such as schools, as well as hate crimes against Jewish and black civilians,’ said a statement from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

HSI Brasilia Acting Attaché Patrick Chen said: “Members of dangerous anti-Semitic and neo-Nazi cells were apprehended before they could cause a potential mass casualty event. Operation Bergón’s success exemplifies the importance of international cooperation in dismantling criminal organizations that endanger public safety and innocent lives."