Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, who chairs the Knesset's Yesh Atid party, was re-elected as its leader on Sunday night in party primaries.

He had been the only contender for the party's leadership.

Yesh Atid's Director General said, "Under these circumstances and in accordance with the party's guidelines, the party leadership has decided to approve the election of Minister Lapid to the position of party chairman, without necessitating an election process among members of the convention."

"Therefore, the first Yesh Atid Convention will meet on January 4, 2022, without the election of the party chairman being on the schedule."

Last month, Yesh Atid announced that it would hold a primary election for the seat of party chairman. Those close to Lapid estimated throughout the period that none of the party's members would run against Lapid, and indeed that is what happened.