Over Shabbat, the Likud published two statements regarding the quarantine of opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu after he was exposed to a Knesset fitness trainer who tested positive for COVID-19.

Shas criticized the Likud over the publishing of statement on Shabbat. MK Moshe Abutbul claimed that the Likud was adopting the left's approach of a "state of all its citizens," as he put it.

"I and my friends in the right-wing bloc regret the fact that the Likud once again issued unnecessary announcements on Shabbat and did not wait until the conclusion Shabbat. The Beitar movement's constitution stipulates that Beitar will not publicly desecrate Shabbat," Abutbul wrote.

"Even back then, they realized that without Shabbat observance in the public space, Israel could not be called a Jewish state. It is disappointing that parts of the Likud de facto adopt the left's approach of a state of all its citizens," he said.

In one statement issued during Shabbat, the Likud reported that Netanyahu was required to go into quarantine after being exposed to a COVID-19 carrier. A second statement said that he took a test that came back negative.