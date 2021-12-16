Two men in their 30s were lightly injured on Wednesday evening when their vehicle collided with a safety railing after its windshield was pelted with rocks, near a checkpoint at the Hamra junction in the Jordan Valley.

Maged David Adom paramedics provided the victims with medical treatment and evacuated them to Haemek Hospital in Afula.

On Monday, four Israelis were lightly injured from rocks that were thrown at their vehicle near the village of Luban e-Sharkiya in the Binyamin region.

The vehicle which was attacked continued to Eli, where the passengers met Magen David Adom (MDA) and United Hatzalah paramedics, who provided them with treatment and evacuated them to Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus in Jerusalem.