A family of four Israelis were lightly injured in a stone-throwing attack near Luban e-Sharqiya in the Benjamin region Monday.

A couple and their two children were all injured in the attack.

The vehicle which was attacked continued to the city of Eli, where the passengers met Magen David Adom (MDA) and United Hatzalah medics, who provided them with primary medical care, and evacuated them to Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus in Jerusalem.

Erez Neumann, a paramedic from United Hatzalah, said, "When we arrived at the scene, we were told that the vehicle had been stoned near Luban e-Sharqiya and continued on its way to the entrance to Eli, where we provided them with initial assistance."