Yosef Na'im, a six-year-old boy from the southern city of Netivot, was declared dead Monday morning after he lost consciousness while sleeping at home.

The tragedy occurred due to medical reasons.

Magen David Adom (MDA) and United Hatzalah staff arriving at the family's home performed lengthy attempts to resuscitate the boy, and when he arrived at Ashkelon's Barzilai Medical Center, hospital staff attempted to save him as well. However, they were eventually forced to declare the child's death.

The boy's four sisters, ages two through 12, were also evacuated to the hospital suffering from fever, breathing difficulties, and convulsions. Their condition is considered light.

What is known is that all of the children in the affected family suffered from coronavirus, and were considered to have recovered.

The boy's father told Kan News, "G-d gave, and G-d took, G-d is blessed. We merited to raise a holy and pure soul for six-and-a-half years, we merited a gift from the blessed G-d. For six-and-a-half years, we merited this. We went to raise such a holy soul."

Magen David Adom paramedic Maoz Weiberman said, "When we arrived at the scene, they led us into the house and we saw the boy lying unconscious, with no heartbeat and not breathing. We immediately began to perform CPR, including respiration and compressions. We brought him to the mobile ICU and evacuated him in critical condition to Barzilai Hospital, while continuing CPR attempts."