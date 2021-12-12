New excerpts of former US President Donald Trump’s interviews with Israeli journalist Barak Ravid for his book on the Abraham Accords were published by Channel 12 News on Saturday night.

“Bibi did not want to make a deal,” Trump said. “Even most recently, when we came up with the maps”, Netanyahu’s reaction was “‘Oh this is good, good,’ everything was always great, but he was never… he did not want to make a deal.”

“I wish he would have said he didn’t want to make a deal because a lot of people devoted a lot of work. But I don’t think Bibi would’ve ever made a deal,” continued Trump.

On Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, the former US President said, “I think he wanted to make a deal more than Netanyahu. And I will be honest, I had a great meeting with him, Abbas, right. I had a great meeting with him. And we spent a lot of time together, talking about many things. And it was almost like a father. I mean, he was so nice, couldn’t have been nicer.”

“And after meeting with Bibi for three minutes, I looked at him and said, ‘You don’t want to make a deal, do you?’ and he said, ‘Well, uh, uh, uh…’ and the fact is, I don’t think Bibi ever wanted to make a deal. I thought the Palestinians were impossible and that the Israelis would do anything to make peace and a deal. I found that not to be true,” he continued.

Trump had praise for Defense Minister Benny Gantz, about whom he said, “I think the general wanted to make a deal… So, Benny Gantz. I really like him a lot. I thought he was great. He came to the White House. He was somebody that, in my opinion, it would have been much easier to make a deal with the Palestinians, than with Netanyahu. The Palestinians hate Netanyahu. They hate him with a passion. They did not hate Gantz. They didn’t hate him.”

“I liked [Gantz]. I thought he was a really impressive guy. He loves Israel…I liked the general a lot. In fact, I said to Jared [Kushner] and David [Friedman], that if he became the guy, if he won, I think it would be a lot easier.”