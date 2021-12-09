Shai Alon, head of the Beit El Local Council, on Wednesday criticized Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli after she admitted that the budget does not include work on roads in Judea and Samaria.

"Just this past Friday, half a family was wiped out on the roads of Judea and Samaria and three small children were buried. The roads in Judea and Samaria are adapted to the reality that existed 20 years ago, what exactly is the Minister of Transportation waiting for?!" said Alon.

Alon added that "it seems that the Minister of Transportation has decided to abandon the lives of the residents of Judea and Samaria due to the fact that the budget of the Ministry of Transportation does not include improvement in infrastructure on Judea and Samaria roads. These are loyal residents of the state who fulfill all their obligations to the State of Israel, we will not tolerate discrimination that puts us and our children in daily danger."

Alon also sent a message to the representatives of the right in the government. "You said the status quo will be maintained. In the meantime we see how in everything related to the Ministry of Transportation, there is a very strong bias to the left. We cannot sit back and count the dead. The government must act soon."

Michaeli’s admission came after MK Yariv Levin (Likud) submitted a query in the Knesset asking about the current government's budget for improving road infrastructure in Judea and Samaria.