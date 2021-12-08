Coordinator of the Opposition, MK Yariv Levin, submitted a query in the Knesset to Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli regarding the current government's budget for improving road infrastructure in Judea and Samaria.

Michaeli detailed the list of roads on which work is being carried out before realizing that the wok in question was the result of plans approved and budgeted by the previous government.

She noted, "There is a five-year plan. There is a long list of roads, such as those in the Golan Heights or the Negev, that require investment, not just in Judea and Samaria. Since the government was formed, only two projects have been approved."

After Levin inquired about the two projects, it turned out that they too had not been approved and budgeted by the current government.

"In this government, not a single transportation project has been approved or budgeted in Judea and Samaria," Levin concluded.

The chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, Bezalel Smotrich, responded, "During my ten months in the Ministry of Transportation, I applied full equality between Judea and Samaria and the rest of the country by applying equal budgeting criteria in all parts of the country. As a result, the upcoming five-year plan was supposed to include improvement of many roads and junctions in Judea and Samaria. This left-wing government is canceling everything, discriminating against the residents of Judea and Samaria and abandoning their lives to carnage on the roads."