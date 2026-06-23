The US Department of Justice announced that the 27-year-old dual American-Israeli citizen, widely known as the "Ashkelon Hacker," has been extradited to the United States and brought before an Orlando court for his arraignment. The indictment charges him with hate crimes and obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs, stemming from early 2017 when he made hoax bomb and mass shooting threats targeting Jewish Community Centers (JCCs) and preschools in Florida. He concurrently faces separate federal charges in Washington and Georgia, which include issuing terrorist threats against the Israeli Embassy.

The defendant was extradited to the US from Norway, having previously served a prison sentence in Israel for his actions. If convicted in US courts, he faces substantial and lengthy prison terms alongside heavy restitution fines: a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for hate crimes, 10 years for bomb threats, and five years for interstate threats.