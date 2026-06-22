A joint statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said that the IDF will continue to act decisively to thwart threats against its soldiers and Israeli citizens, destroy terrorist infrastructure, and maintain the security zone in southern Lebanon.

The statement was issued following a conversation the three held with the Head of Northern Command, during which it was emphasized that the safety of Israeli citizens and IDF forces will continue to be the top priority "without compromise."