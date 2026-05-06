In accordance with the approval of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, the IDF has now attacked the commander of the Radwan force in the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Beirut. "The terrorists, headed by Radwan, were responsible for firing at Israeli settlements and harming IDF soldiers. No terrorist has immunity - Israel's long arm will catch every enemy and murderer. We promised to bring security to the residents of the north - this is how we do it and this is how we will do it!"