Netanyahu: Iran, terrorists see weakness of Israel's government

Former Prime Minister and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the failure of the Vienna nuclear talks, saying that Israel must present a real military threat against Iran.

At the beginning of the Likud faction meeting, Netanyahu said that "only one agreement with Iran can be considered. The only agreement that can be reached is an agreement that dismantles Iran's nuclear capabilities."

"In the absence of such an agreement, Israel must be prepared to act independently against the Iranian nuclear program. Independently means even without prior notice - and with surprises. If the United States is not willing to present a real military threat against Iran, Israel must do so."

"Because of the weakness of the government, we are witnessing two intensifying phenomena - an increase in the number of terrorist incidents and an increase in crime in the Arab sector. When they see the weakness in this government, the first Israeli-Palestinian government, these phenomena raise their head."

"Not only do they see the weakness. Iran also sees the weakness and the international community that wants to return to the dangerous nuclear deal with Iran. So they just show contempt for this government. They see that there is no line, no policy, no determination.

"Only a few months ago the Bennett and Lapid government explained that they would only speak their criticism against the nuclear deal with Iran in closed chambers. Today they seem to sound different. I say that it is too little, too confused and too weak. No one in the world takes them into account. We know that there is a weak, confused and helpless government in Israel today," Netanyahu said.

The Likud chairman claimed that the Bennett government was engaged in spins and violated promise after promise. “They were against Norwegian law and brought a record number of Norwegians into the Knesset. Attacked the position of Alternate Prime Minister and appointed Lapid. Broke records in coalition funds. Spoke out against flights abroad and became the most flying government in the history of Israel. Talk about personal example and do the exact opposite. They spoke out against Shabak tracking and then approved Shabak tracking and then canceled it in less than a week."

"The most amazing thing is that everything is done with the cooperation and full backing of the legal advisers, the legal officials, and of course the media propaganda channels. Either they are silent or they explain and justify it. The citizens of Israel are smart and see the weakness of this dangerous government and its hypocrisy.

"That's why we see the polls. Consistently Naftali barely passes the electoral threshold and Gideon barely scratches it from below. So I'm sure we will return to lead the country our way - a way of strength and not weakness, clarity and not hypocrisy, a way of truth and not of falsehood," Netanyahu concluded.