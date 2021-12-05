Police commissioner: Police who shot terrorist are heroes

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai tells Arutz Sheva that there is no need to be concerned by the investigation into the two officers who shot dead a terrorist who had stabbed a civilian in Jerusalem yesterday.

"It's a standard procedure that the Department of Internal Investigations investigates every shooting incident," Shabtai says. "Two new heroes were added to the Hanukkah holiday yesterday, the policeman and the policewoman who killed the terrorist."

"The policemen who acted yesterday in the attack were called to take back their weapons and are already back on duty again today," the commissioner adds.

Asked if there has been an escalation in Jerusalem recently, he replies, "In recent weeks we have experienced three terrorist incidents that I was happy that these had a quick response from the police in the field with response times of zero."

Addressing the planned flag marches in cities across Jerusalem today, Shabtai says: "We live in a democracy and anyone who wants to march and express their views is entitled to it. Of course it is necessary to meet conditions and preconditions for the security and safety of participants."