Report: Mossad recruited Iranian scientists to blow up Natanz nuclear facility

The Mossad recruited a group of Iranian scientists to blow up the Natanz nuclear facility earlier this year, according to a report by the Jewish Chronicle.

A many as 10 scientists were recruited to destroy the A1000 centrifuge hall at Natanz in April, according to the report. The scientists reportedly were unaware they were in contact with the Mossad and thought they were contacted by Iranian dissident groups.

At least some of the explosives used in the attack were dropped off by drone and then picked up by the scientists, Others were smuggled in.

The explosion at the Natanz facility in April reportedly destroyed as much as 90% of the facility's centrifuges. Intelligence officials told the New York Times that the resulting damage would take nine months to repair.

Iran responded to the attack by vowing to install new centrifuges at Natanz and to enrich uranium to 60%, far beyond what is necessary for any civilian use.