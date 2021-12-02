Poll: Yamina drops to 5 seats, Netanyahu-led bloc holds 57

A new poll has shown that if elections were held today, the Likud party would receive 34 Knesset seats, Galei Israel Radio reported Thursday morning.

The poll, conducted by the Rafi Smith Institute, also showed that the Yesh Atid party, led by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, would receive 21 Knesset seats, making it the second-largest party in the Knesset.

Following those two is the Sephardic-haredi Shas party, which would receive nine seats, earning it the position of third-largest party.

Six parties which would receive seven Knesset seats each: Blue and White, led by Defense Minister Benny Gantz; Labor, led by Transportation Minister Merav MIchaeli; Yisrael Beytenu, led by Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman; the Joint Arab List; Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism; and the Religious Zionism party.

The United Arab List (Ra'am) and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's Yamina would receive five seats each. Left-wing Meretz, led by Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg, would receive four Knesset seats, and Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope would not pass the electoral threshold.

In total, the bloc led by Likud and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would receive 57 of the Knesset's 120 seats - not enough to form a coalition.

At the same time, satisfaction from Bennett's performance in office is consistently rising, though that of his party is dropping: The current poll shows that the Likud would gain almost two Knesset seats, at Yamina's expense.