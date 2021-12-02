15-year-old charged in connection with Michigan school shooting

A 15-year-old boy was charged with murder and terrorism for a shooting that killed four fellow students and injured others at a Michigan high school, authorities said Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

No motive was offered for the shooting but prosecutor Karen McDonald said the shooting was premeditated, based on a “mountain of digital evidence” collected by police.

“This was not just an impulsive act,” McDonald said.

Sheriff's Lt. Tim Willis told a judge that the suspect, Ethan Crumbley, recorded a video the night before the violence in which he discussed killing students.

Crumbley was charged as an adult with murder, attempted murder, terrorism causing death and gun crimes. During his arraignment, he replied, “Yes, I do,” when asked if he understood the charges.

Defense attorney Scott Kozak entered a plea of not guilty, according to AP.

“He deliberately brought the handgun that day with the intent to murder as many students as he could,” assistant prosecutor Marc Keast said in successfully arguing for no bail and a transfer to jail from a juvenile facility.

Keast said that Crumbley entered a bathroom with a backpack and came out holding a semi-automatic handgun, firing at students while moving down the hallway. The four students who were killed were identified as 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

Deputies rushed to the school around lunchtime Tuesday and arrested Crumbley in a hallway within minutes of the shooting. His father bought the 9 mm Sig Sauer gun last week, according to the sheriff.

McDonald said charges were being considered against the parents.