Multiple victims in school shooting in Oxford, Michigan

Three students are dead and six injured after a 15-year old opened fire at a high school in Oxford, Michigan on Tuesday.

Authorities said that the suspected shooter has been taken into custody, Local 4 WDIV Detroit reported.

Students were evacuated from the school, located about 45 miles north of Detroit, and were taken to a nearby Meijer store until their parents or family members could pick them up.

The shooting took place shortly before 1 p.m. in a part of the building where history classes take place.

Police said that they attended an active shooting situation with multiple patrols cars, SWAT and aviation units and EMS vehicles. State troopers were also rushed to the school for assistance.

Police said that they found a handgun at the scene.

According to local media reports, one of the victims was shot in the face.

“This afternoon there was an active shooter at Oxford High School,” district officials said in a statement. “Oakland County Sheriff’s Department has secured the scene. Oxford High School students and staff are systematically being evacuated to the Meijer Garden Center and may be picked up there. Any students with their own transportation have been allowed to leave. All other district schools are in lockdown for safety purposes and are in no danger."

Oakland County undersheriff Michael McCabe said at a press conference that the three people who were killed were students, and that one of the six wounded is a teacher, NBC News reported.

He said that a phone call was placed to 911 about an active shooter in the school shortly before 1 p.m. In total, over 100 calls were placed to emergency dispatchers as the shooting was occurring.

The school is still under lockdown, with police searching the area. Buses are currently being used to take students home.

"We are still doing a secondary search of the school for any further victims," McCabe said.