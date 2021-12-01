Winners named in 2021 International Bible Quiz

Tonight (Wednesday), the fourth night of Hanukkah, the Education Ministry held the International Bible Quiz for Adults at the Hebrew University.

The quiz was held in the presence of the Education Minister Dr. Yifat Shasha Bitton, and the Director General of the Education Ministry, Brigadier General (Res.) Yigal Slovik.

Twelve contestants from Israel and around the world qualified for the final stage of the quiz. They defeated about 350 contestants who took part in all stages of the quiz, and managed to demonstrate admirable mastery of the holy book.

Two winners were declared for the quiz, Liron Ben Moshe from Alfei Menashe, Israel, and Yair Yosef Guggenheim from Karnei Shomron, Israel.