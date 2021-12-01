Bus full of UK Jewish teens celebrating Hanukkah attacked by angry mob

A bus full of Jewish teens celebrating Hanukkah in London, UK was attacked by a mob of violent youths who attempted to smash its windows while others made Nazi salutes.

According to the UK Jewish News, police are investigating the incident. Video footage shows the young men yelling anti-Semitic abuse and threats at the open-top bus, while also attempting to smash its windows and spitting at it.

Some of them also took off a shoe and hit the bus with it, which is an insult in Arab culture, as the bottom of the shoe is considered unclean.

They can also be seen raising their arm in the air in what appears to be a Nazi salute.

The attack happened Monday evening on Oxford Street. It was reported to the Community Security Trust, the organization tasked with providing security to the British Jewish community.

Reportedly, a Chabad group was celebrating the first night of Hanukkah on the bus, with music, dancing and handing out food outside the bus.

After the incident occurred, police were called and arrived at the scene. All of the Chabad teens then returned to the bus.

“We are appalled by the horrifying footage of Jewish people targeted on Oxford Street,” Marie van der Zyl, president of the Board of Deputies, said in a statement. “We note that besides attempts to spit at them, at least one of the perpetrators appears to be performing a Nazi salute. We hope the police will swiftly identify and arrest those involved in this disgusting incident.”