Israeli PM launches Israel’s Pandemic Information Center on Twitter

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has launched a Twitter account, @PandemicinfoIL, that will serve as a means of communicating information, insights and lessons from Israel’s efforts to combat COVID-19 to the global community.

The Israel Pandemic Information Center (IPIC) is dedicated to sharing information provided by Israel’s Ministry of Health, as well as on other matters of international interest in the areas of health, education, economy, information, logistics, leadership and more.

IPIC will provide bite-size content that touches on main areas of interest as raised by world leaders to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Such information will include: things to take into account when considering restrictions, what to weigh when addressing dilemmas, insights from Israel’s vaccine campaign and other insights.

"The world has shown great interest in Israel’s lessons and experiences in combating COVID-19, and Israel is eager to share our knowhow with the world," Bennett said. "Together, the global community has a greater chance of combating COVID than we would if we were to take it on alone."