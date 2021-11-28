Iran takes aim at Israeli dating app

Iranian hackers took aim at an Israeli dating website, releasing the personal data of hundreds of thousands of Israelis, according to a report by The New York Times.

As the cyberwar between Israel and Iran continues to escalate, a growing number of cyber-attacks have targeted civilians, including several recent hacks and data releases, which compromised personal information for some 1.5 million Israelis.

According to the Times report, following disruptions to Iranian gas stations last month, which Iran later accused Israel of carrying out, hackers stole data from Atraf, a LGBT dating website in Israel.

Personal information on hundreds of thousands of subscribers was released, including intimate photos and videos, as well as information on HIV/AIDS status.

Some users later complained that after the Atraf hack, their social media accounts were also hacked.

Hackers also stole personal information on hundreds of thousands of Israelis from the Machon Mor Medical Institute, a network of private clinics.

In total, some 1.5 million Israelis were affected by the data hacks.