Demonstrators protest outside home of head of Police Internal Investigations Department

More than 200 demonstrators protested on Saturday night outside the home of the head of the Police Internal Investigations Department, Keren Bar Menachem, in Netanya.

The demonstrators called on Bar Menachem not to whitewash the investigation into the death of Ahuvya Sandak, who was killed during a police chase in the Binyamin region. Ahuvya's father, Avraham Sandak, spoke during the protest.

During the demonstration, according to the organizers, a police officer was documented losing control and beating one of the demonstrators.

Over the past few weeks, protesters have demonstrated several times in Jerusalem against the conduct of the police in the case of Sandak.

Last week, dozens of young people and adults protested in Zion Square in Jerusalem. The protesters intermittently blocked the path of the Jerusalem Light Rail. Police officers made arrests and kept the demonstrators off the tracks.

During a demonstration a week earlier, 21 people were arrested at the Chords Bridge in Jerusalem.

The parents of Ahuvya Sandak responded last week to the decision by the Knesset to establish a parliamentary commission of inquiry to investigate the incident in which their son was killed.

The parents welcomed the agreements of all Knesset members on the need to investigate Ahuvya's death and announced that they would continue their fight "until justice is served."

The parents stated that the committee set up was a compromise and constituted only a "stop on the long and tedious road to justice."

"The committee set up in the Knesset is not enough," they added. "Let us not be confused. This is not a victory, but a stop on the long and tedious path to justice."