Hundreds block entrance to Jerusalem over teen's death

Hundreds of protesters demonstrated this evening (Thursday) at the entrance to Israel near the Chords Bridge over the death of teenager Ahuvya Sandak, who was killed in a police chase last year.

The protesters blocked the road and traffic at the location was stopped. The police demanded that they evacuate the area and then acted to disperse the protesters.

Yesterday, the Sandak family held a protest vigil outside the Knesset in Jerusalem. During the protest, the family members met many MKs who went out to support the family in their struggle.

The MKs from the coalition and the opposition heard from the family members the details of the difficult incident and their demand for the prosecution of the policemen involved in Ahuvya's death.

Ahuvya's father, Avraham Sandak, told MKs who arrived at the scene, "The only contact with us from the police was at the beginning, when they approached us and said we were invited for questioning. Since then there has been no contact."

"At the moment, our only option is to turn to the MKs. We see a kind of overcrowding here, we do not give the police information. The case is transferred from a lawyer to the Attorney General and there has been no explanation for a whole year. We have come to say that it cannot be for a boy's encounter with the police to end in death," said Sandak.

MK Amir Ohana (Likud) said he hoped political considerations would not be involved in the final decision. "We are waiting for justice, we are waiting for the truth to be investigated. This is the role of the systems in the country. We very much hope that the decision will be based solely on justice and fairness and not on any political motives here and there, only the study of the truth is important to the parents and the people of Israel."

MK Yomtob Kalfon (Yamina) added, "A Jewish boy was killed in Israel almost a year ago, and none of us knows what happened there. I hear contradictory things so far, and the police have not provided data. It cannot be that after a year we do not know what happened. I hereby call on Minister of Internal Security Omar Barlev to act on this matter, it is in the interest of all of us and we must preserve human life and police activity in relation to human life. It cannot be that things to remain in the air and in conflicting versions. We need to work to investigate the truth."