Israeli official to Arutz Sheva: Bennett did not stop construction in Atarot

An Israeli official told Arutz Sheva on Thursday evening that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett did not stop the construction of the Atarot neighborhood of Jerusalem, but rather explained to the Americans that this is a technical procedure that will last at least a year.

The official added that the construction plan in Atarot will go up for discussion in the district committee on December 6.

The official was responding to the report by Barak Ravid on the Walla! news website, which said that Bennett has sent messages to the Biden Administration that the government would not promote the construction of Atarot.

The plan to construct the neighborhood was approved by the local committee in Jerusalem a few days ago.

A senior diplomat said the Prime Minister made it clear to the United States that the government has no authority or control over the local committee, but once it reaches the district committee where the government can intervene, it will not be advanced.

Im Tirzu movement CEO Matan Peleg slammed the report. “What a shame that a man who made his political fortune through criticism from the right is folding so quickly in the face of American and European pressure. Jerusalem needs to be strengthened and fortified, every message of weakness is translated into the actual division of the city and the deepening of foreign involvement. Apparently there is no right in this government. Naftali Bennett, political laxity is not an ideology. Whoever voted for you is ashamed of you today."