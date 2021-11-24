Syrian missile entered Israeli airspace, exploded over Haifa Bay

At least four people were killed in a series of airstrikes against targets in Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

According to the London-based SOHR, Israeli warplanes crossed into Lebanese airspace, firing missiles while flying over the Beirut district, striking multiple targets in the Homs region.

Overnight, Syria’s official news agency, SANA, reported that the country’s air defense systems were activated following the Israeli attack and intercepted most of the missiles.

The Syrian government claimed that two people, both civilians, had been killed in the strikes, listing a third civilian as having been injured. In addition, SANA reported that six Assad regime soldiers were injured.

The SOHR, however, reported that four people had been killed during the strikes, including two who died from missile impacts on the western outskirts of the city of Homs, and two more who died in the vicinity of Tripoli in northern Lebanon, apparently as a result of missile shrapnel. It is unclear if the missile shrapnel came from projectiles fired by the Israeli planes or Syria’s air defense network.

According to a report by Israel’s Channel 12 Wednesday morning, one of the surface-to-air missiles fired by Syria’s air defense network at the attacking Israeli planes continued flying south after missing its target, entering Israeli airspace.

The missile reportedly exploded near Haifa Bay in northern Israel.

The Israeli airstrikes struck a weapons shipment from Syria to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, SANA reported.

The SOHR report claimed that the targets struck included the headquarters of Hezbollah’s Syrian branch in the town of Al-Mazraa, as well as positions occupied by pro-Hezbollah militias.