Syria reports Israeli air strike near Homs

Syrian media reported overnight Tuesday that Israel carried out an air strike in the vicinity of the city of Homs.

Syria's official news agency, SANA, reported that the country’s air defense systems were activated following the Israeli attack and intercepted most of the missiles.

Just last week, Syrian media reported that Israel attacked an empty building south of the capital, Damascus.

According to the report, Israel launched two missiles from the direction of the Golan Heights, and one of them was shot down. No injuries were reported.

Two weeks earlier, Syria's official SANA news agency reported that Israel carried out an air strike on the outskirts of Damascus.

A military source stated that the attack, which was carried out using missiles, caused damage.