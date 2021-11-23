Amazon removes ‘Gas the Jews’ wine tumbler after complaints

An anti-Semitic holiday wine tumbler sold by a seller on Amazon has been removed after Jewish groups discovered it and asked the company to take action.

The item, listed as “Generic Jewish Wine Tumbler,” is a black glass that says on it: “I said glass of JUICE, not gas the JEWS.”

According to the Cleveland Jewish News, it was for sale as of November 16 at 9 p.m.

The 12-ounce tumbler was for sale for $21.95 and advertised that it would arrive by December 22, in time for Christmas.

Due to complaints, the item was no longer on Amazon’s site by 9 a.m. on November 17.

“All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account,” an Amazon spokesperson told the Jewish News on November 17. “These products have been removed.”

James Pasch, director of ADL Cleveland, said that the ADL had contacted Amazon and the third party vendor selling the tumbler to voice their concerns.

“We’re glad that Amazon removed the product quickly,” he told the news outlet. “One of the reasons why we reached out to the third-party vendor is that ... this product shouldn’t be sold anywhere.”

He added: “Companies should not be profiting from Holocaust jokes and they should not be normalizing [them]. And I hope that anyone that’s selling the product removes it immediately from their product line.”

In 2018, Amazon received a barrage of complaints about a coffee mug with the same offensive phrase on it.