IDF releases footage of arrest of 14 Hamas terrorists

The IDF this evening (Monday) published documentation of the arrest of 14 Hamas terrorists in a large-scale operation to break up Hamas infrastructure in Judea and Samaria.

Among the detainees are weapons traffickers and terrorists who were planning to carry out attacks imminently.

The Duvdevan unit arrested 14 Hamas operatives who took a large part in the terrorist infrastructure.

The 14 arrests are part of a larger operation over the last few months in IDF troops, together with the ISA (Shin Bet) and the Israeli Police, apprehended over 50 terror operatives, all part of a large-scale terrorist cell based in the Judea and Samaria area, in order to carry out different terror attacks in Judea and Samaria and Jerusalem.

The specific operations of which footage was released Monday evening took place on September 13 and September 26.