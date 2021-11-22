Israel uncovers massive Hamas terror network

Over the last few months, IDF troops, joint with the ISA (Shin Bet) and the Israeli Police, have apprehended over 50 terror operatives, all part of a large-scale terrorist cell based in the Judea and Samaria area, in order to carry out different terror attacks in Judea and Samaria and Jerusalem.

As part of the troops’ activities, soldiers from elite units, including the Duvdevan Unit, thwarted the threats and apprehended a large number of operatives.

The thwarted terrorist cell possessed many weapons and explosives, including explosives suitable for building a number of heavy explosive terror belts.

Unique intelligence activity and operational collaborations with the ISA and the Israeli Police, brought to the soldiers, participating in the operation, intelligence and advanced capabilities.

The IDF, alongside the security forces, will continue to operate at all times in order to thwart attempts aimed at committing terror attacks against Israeli civilians.

The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Aviv Kohavi in a meeting with commanders: “You carried out your mission well, you thwarted a large-scale terrorist cell. You made the people of Israel feel safe and secure".

