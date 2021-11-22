Feiglin: Health officials lied through their teeth

Former MK Moshe Feiglin recounted to Avi Abelow his experience at last week's Knesset Health Committee hearing on the COVID shot for children.

Feiglin accused Israeli health officials of "lying through their teeth" to push an agenda of vaccinating children.

He said that Public Health Services Chief Sharon Alroy-Preis referring to "kids who got infected from COVID as sick even though they have no symptoms" was misleading.

"They're not sick, they're absolutely healthy. They got the disease without even feeling it and became naturally immune - the best type of immunity you can get."

He also said Alroy-Preis had claimed "one kid in Israel has already died from COVID, and that was a lie. No kid has died from COVID in Israel and I proved it during her speech." In footage from the hearing, Feiglin is seen explaining that the child in question had COVID antibodies though he was not sick with COVID, but his death was nevertheless attributed to COVID by the government.

Feiglin was also critical of Dr. Boaz Lev, who heads the Health Ministry team for combatting the coronavirus, for failing to address evidence of serious side effects.

"They got together a community of 75 doctors like him - each one of which either works for the Health Ministry or is head of a hospital or some kind of organization heavily financed by Pfizer. In other words, they picked a group of people, knowing exactly how they would vote, and got 73 out of 75 voting in favor.

"When I asked Dr. Lev about this, he said 'we came to the conclusion there are no serious side effects [of the COVID shot].' I asked him, have you heard of a little side effect called death? He said no, of course not. So I told him, have you heard of the 16,000 deaths reported by the VAERS [Vaccine Adverse Effects Reporting System] in the US? He said no.

"This is the trial of our kids, and you haven't heard about 16,000 cases of death reported in the official American system for reporting vaccine side effects? This is insane," he said.

