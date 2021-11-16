Participant in meeting on vaccination of children: Alroy-Preis works for Pfizer

Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, who participated in a special discussion in the Health Committee on Child Vaccination, was accused by a participant, who asked to speak in the discussion through via Zoom, of working for Pfizer.

The woman, who identified herself as a member of the parents' committee, slammed the head of public health services. "Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis is not objective, she is an employee of the Pfizer company that produces the vaccines."

Alroy-Preis, for her part, reacted with contempt to the accusations and said: "This is unbelievable and a complete lie."

The speaker was cut off by Committee Chair Idit Silman, who said, "I'm not willing to hear these things. I will not allow it to be said that Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis works for Pfizer. There are limits."