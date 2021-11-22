Government approves law restricting PM's term

The government on Sunday evening approved in a telephone vote the law restricting a Prime Minister to two terms in office.

The coalition wants to bring the law for approval in its first reading in the Knesset plenum on Monday.

The law, proposed by Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, was unanimously approved last week by the Ministerial Committee on Legislation. It limits a Prime Minister to eight years in office.

The Likud said in response, "On the day of a murderous terrorist attack, the Bennett-Abbas government is busy enacting an Iranian law limiting a term in office, a law that is not acceptable in any parliamentary democracy in the world. Disgraceful."

Sa’ar recently explained why he believes the law limiting a Prime Minister to two terms in office should pass.

"When a term is not restricted, it means that the person who was elected endlessly looks at means of survival and endless elections, and not at what he has to do for the citizens. Therefore, I support limiting a term of office on the national level," Sa'ar said in an interview with Channel 13 News.

He added that the law is being promoted "because it is in the coalition agreements, in the platform of New Hope, and it is very important because any prolonged tenure carries with it the danger of moral corruption."