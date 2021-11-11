Bennett and Sa'ar to advance law limiting PM to two terms

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met in the Knesset on Wednesday in order to advance the law limiting a Prime Minister's time in office to two terms, Channel 13 News reported.

The law promoted by Bennett and Sa'ar will not apply retroactively and therefore will not apply to opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who could be re-elected, if the legislation is enacted, to two more terms.

According to the agreement between the two, the law will be promoted in the Knesset plenum and not through the Ministerial Committee for Legislation in order to pass it quickly.

At present, there is no agreement between the two regarding the "Sa'ar Law", which aims to prevent a person with a criminal indictment from serving as Prime Minister, in light of the disagreements around it within the coalition.