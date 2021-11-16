Pfizer asks FDA for emergency authorization of COVID pill

The Pfizer pharmaceutical company submitted an application to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization for its coronavirus drug.

According to Pfizer, the drug, which is administered in a pill called Paxlovid, reduces the risk of hospitalization and death from the coronavirus by up to 90%.

“We are moving as quickly as possible in our effort to get this potential treatment into the hands of patients, and we look forward to working with the U.S. FDA on its review of our application, along with other regulatory agencies around the world,” Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement Tuesday.

The US has announced that it will purchase 10 million doses of the pill. Israel is also in talks to purchase the treatment.

Israel has also been in talks with the Merck pharmaceutical company to procure its coronavirus pill, with reduces the rate of hospitalization and death from the disease by half.