Israel in talks to purchase Merck COVID pill

Israel is in talks to purchase an experimental drug to treat the coronavirus, Channel 13 News medical correspondent Meir Marciano reported Tuesday evening.

The drug, called Molnupiravir, is being developed by the Merck pharmaceutical company. The drug is in pill form, and experts say that it reduces the chance of dying or being hospitalized by half if given in the first five days after symptoms begin.

Israel has asked Merck to ensure that there will be enough stock of the drug to be ready to be flown to Israel, but is holding off on finalizing the purchase until the drug receives FDA approval.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also addressed this purchase in the Coronavirus Cabinet this week, noting that Molnupiravir is a relatively expensive treatment that costs eight hundred dollars per patient.