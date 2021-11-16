Diaspora Affairs Minister encouraged by Poland's response to antisemitic incident

Minister of Diaspora Affairs Nachman Shai spoke on Monday evening with the Chief Rabbi of Poland, Rabbi Michael Schudrich, in order to hear from him about the state of affairs in recent days and to express support for the Jewish community.

During the conversation, Rabbi Schudrich told the minister that the antisemitic parade that took place in the city of Kalisz last week, in which protesters shouted “Death to the Jews!” was, in his opinion, "extremely serious but also very unusual."

He noted the unequivocal condemnation of the incident by the President of Poland and the Church. Rabbi Schudrich also said that Poland's accession to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) a few weeks ago is an encouraging sign and that he looks forward to seeing how the move will advance the situation of the Jews in the country.

Minister Shai strengthened the rabbi and conveyed his support for the members of the Jewish community of Poland. He noted that he had followed with concern the events that took place in Kalisz last Thursday evening, but was pleased to see that the Polish police were handling the matter and had already arrested a number of people involved, and that the country's political elite expressed unreserved support for its Jewish community.