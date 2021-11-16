Poland arrests three in connection with antisemitic protest

Poland’s Interior Minister said on Monday that three people have been arrested in connection with an antisemitic demonstration last week in which participants shouted “Death to the Jews!”, The Associated Press reports.

The demonstration took place last Thursday, on Poland's Independence Day, in the central Polish city of Kalisz. Participants also burned a copy of a medieval document that offered Jews protection and rights in Polish lands.

Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski announced the arrests on Twitter, saying that “there is no consent to antisemitism and hatred based on nationality, religion or ethnicity.”

“In the face of the organizers of the disgraceful event in Kalisz, the Polish state must show its ruthlessness and determination,” Kaminski added.

Poland's Jewish community said in a statement Monday that Polish Jews “have not experienced such contempt and hatred expressed in public for years.”

“Poland is our homeland. We are both Jews and Poles. We are asking, however, why our right to regard Poland as our home is being questioned ever more often and ever more openly?” the Union of Jewish Religious Communities said.

The community statement noted that Polish state and local governments have been “giving up their role as the main organizer of Independence Day celebrations, thus letting the initiative be taken over by extreme right-wing organizations that use public assemblies to preach antisemitic, xenophobic, and homophobic words.”

“Unfortunately, some of these organizations benefit from public funding,” it said.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid condemned the incident in Poland on Saturday night and said, “The horrific antisemitic incident in Poland reminds every Jew in the world of the strength of hatred that exists in the world.”

“The unequivocal condemnation by Polish officials is important and necessary. I welcome their condemnation and expect the Polish government to act uncompromisingly against those who took part in this shocking display of hate,” he added.