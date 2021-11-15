MK Meir Porush: 'I've worked with the government to help my voters'

MK Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) has said that even though he is part of the opposition, he still receives help from the government on internal haredi issues.

In a Monday morning interview with Kol Hai Radio, Porush said, "None of us are in the Knesset only in order to scream. We're always trying to push forward and do small things."

"If I am concerned right now about the danger of a yeshiva closing - I won't speak with the Education Ministry and Education Minister? But we won't make a deal in which we'll stop acting like an opposition."

When asked about statements made by his son Elad Mayor Yisrael Porush, that the current government is better for haredim than the previous government, MK Porush said, "I remember that he said that when it comes to the holidays, [Israeli Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett was better because there were no lockdowns and no disruptions to the trips to Uman, and that we are allowed to hand out grades. That the Bennett government is very bad and makes us problems on every little thing - I think that he said that as well. He was referring specifically to the holidays."

When asked about his party's continued partnership with former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Porush said that other scenarios are not practical.

"I don't think that Netanyahu's situation right now justifies dealing with this issue," he said. "Netanyahu is not prime minister right now, we're in the opposition, but we're not such a large and powerful force in the Knesset."

"When we have the Likud's 29-30 Knesset seats with us, it connects us to a large group," he added. "When the opposition succeeds sometimes in overpowering the coalition, that's only because we're together with Netanyahu. And it's not just Netanyahu, it's the Likud - which respects tradition."

"Before the government was formed, we said that Netanyahu needs to allow anyone from the Right who is able to get 61 supporters to become prime minister - but that did not happen, and this discussion is not practical at the moment."