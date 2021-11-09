Jordan to Bennett: King did not have political dialogue with Mansour Abbas

The office of Jordanian King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein sent a message to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office following the King's meeting with United Arab List (Ra'am) chairman Mahmoud Abbas Tuesday, Channel 12 News reported.

According to the report, the Jordanians wanted to clarify that the statement issued at the end of the meeting and stating that the two spoke on political issues only as a general topic and that "there was no political discourse at the meeting."

The office also noted that this was an introductory meeting between the king and MK Abbas initiated by the Jordanians.

An earlier statement said, "During the meeting, the two discussed developments in the Palestinian territories and ways to advance the peace process. The King of Jordan emphasized his commitment to our Palestinian brothers in their efforts to achieve their just and legitimate rights."

It added that "the King emphasized the need to establish a just and comprehensive peace based on a two-state solution, which would ensure the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the '67 lines with its capital in East Jerusalem. Jordan continues to make every effort to protect Islamic holy sites."

The meeting between the two lasted more than four hours and was also attended by Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.