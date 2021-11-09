King of Jordan praises Abbas, stands alongside PA

The office of Jordan's King Abdullah this evening (Tuesday) issued an official announcement of the king's meeting at his palace in Amman with United Arab List (Ra'am) chairman Mansour Abbas.

"During the meeting, the two discussed developments in the Palestinian territories and ways to advance the peace process. The King of Jordan emphasized his standing alongside the Palestinian brothers in their efforts to achieve just and legitimate rights," the statement said.

It added that "the king emphasized the need to establish a just and comprehensive peace based on a two-state solution, which would ensure the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on lines 67 with its capital East Jerusalem. Jordan continues to make every effort to protect the holy places of Islam and Christianity in Jerusalem by virtue of Hashemite guardianship."

MK Mansour Abba, praised at the meeting the positions of the King of Jordan on the Palestinian issue and Jordan's efforts to maintain the status quo in Jerusalem. He expressed appreciation for the assistance Jordan is providing to Israeli Arabs.

The meeting between Abbas and the King of Jordan, according to political sources, took place with the knowledge of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.