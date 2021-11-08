Meretz MK: 'We'll fight tooth and nail against raising number of settlers'

A member of Israel’s coalition government vowed Monday to undermine plans to expand Israeli towns in Judea and Samaria.

MK Mossi Raz (Meretz), told Radio Kol Barama Monday morning that his party will fight “tooth and nail” against plans to enlarge the number of Israelis living over the Green Line in Judea and Samaria.

“The coalition right now is very stable. While I’m not one of those threatening to break away [from the coalition], we will fight tooth and nail against any increase in the number of settlers. It was agreed that no unilateral steps would be taken. We can demonstrate and make our voices heard, and we will vote against and not in favor.”

On Sunday, MKs Raz and Gaby Lasky (Meretz) sent a letter to the Minister of Construction and Housing, Ze'ev Elkin, demanding that the construction plans in the Jordan Valley be halted and not be brought for approval before the government, Channel 13 News reported.

The two spoke out against Elkin's plan to approve housing units that would double the number of Jewish residents living in the area.

In their letter, the Meretz MKs wrote, "We have reached our limit. The strength of this government is in advancing the things we can agree on together, this decision is far from it."

"We call on you to stop the plan immediately and not bring it to the government's approval," the two added.