Health Ministry Director General receives security detail

The police decided on Sunday to raise the level of security around the Director General of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Nachman Ash, in the wake of tempestuous discourse on social media, Channel 12 News reported.

Ash has been equipped with a distress button and was also given priority in telephone contact with the Israel Police’s 100 hotline.

Following the increase in threats against the head of public health services, Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, her level of security was also raised to the highest level and a security guard has been attached to her.

Police said there are no concrete warnings of an intention to harm senior health officials, but prefer to maintain high alert for fear that one of those threatening them will decide to carry out an extreme act.