Israel records 669 new cases of COVID-19

669 Israelis were diagnosed on Friday and Saturday as positive for COVID-19. On Friday, about 73,000 tests were performed and the positivity rate was 0.77%.

Another 16,000 tests were performed on Saturday and the positivity rate is about 0.7%.

236 COVID-19 carriers are hospitalized in hospitals around the country, of which 177 are in serious condition and 111 are connected to ventilators.

More than 83% of COVID-19 carriers who are in serious condition have not been vaccinated at all. Among the patients in serious condition who have not yet turned 60, the rate of the unvaccinated is higher and stands at about 92%.

The death toll in Israel since the start of the pandemic now stands at 8,114.