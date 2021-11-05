The consulate for Palestinians in Jerusalem: A danger for Israel

Joe Biden's administration continues its efforts to appease the Palestinians and seeks to establish a consulate for them in Jerusalem.

Jay Shapiro notes that the previous administration decided that Jerusalem was the capital of Israel and therefore also moved the United States Embassy from Tel Aviv to this city.

Operating a separate consulate for the Palestinians in Jerusalem is a challenge to Israeli sovereignty in its capital and an attempt to divide it, says Shapiro.

He further notes that even in terms of US law, the Biden administration has a problem making such a move and Congress and the Senate must vehemently oppose that move.