Foreign Ministry issues travel warning to Ethiopia

The Foreign Ministry on Thursday issued a travel warning to Ethiopia after the Ethiopian government declared a general state of emergency in the country following an escalation of hostilities.

In light of the state of emergency, there may be disruptions and restrictions on flights, traffic and access, communication and product availability.

The Foreign Ministry recommends that Israeli citizens planning to go to Ethiopia consider avoiding non-essential travel at this time.

In addition, the Foreign Ministry recommends that Israeli citizens currently staying in Ethiopia consider shortening their stay, take extra vigilance and be regularly updated on the progress of the fighting in the country in general and the situation in the capital in particular.

The Foreign Ministry recommends avoiding arriving and/or staying in areas of conflicts, and obeying local guidelines regarding curfew hours, gatherings and traffic restrictions.