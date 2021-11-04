Public Security Min. opens investigation into Islamic Movement-affiliated fund

Public Security Minister Omer Barlev (Labor) ordered an investigation into the Islamic Movement-affiliated Al-Aqsa Fund, Kol Yehudi reported this week.

The investigation was opened following a police complaint lodged against the Al-Aqsa Fund by the Arab Desk of Im Tirtzu together with Lach Yerushalayim, which uncovered that the Al-Aqsa Fund was encouraging illegal building in Jerusalem by raising money to pay the fines of Arabs who erected illegal buildings.

Barlev acknowledged that an investigation was opened in response to an official inquiry submitted by MK Orit Strock (Religious Zionist Party).

The Al-Aqsa Fund is affiliated with the Islamic Movement, whose southern branch is represented by the Ra'am (United Arab List) party, which is part of the government. Ra'am Chairman MK Mansour Abbas is also the Deputy Chairman of the Southern Branch of the Islamic Movement.

"It turns out that the Al-Aqsa Fund of the Islamic Movement is a criminal organization and encourages crime," said MK Strock. "All ambiguity surrounding this dangerous organization must be removed."

Lach Yerushalayim and Im Tirtzu thanked MK Strock and added that, "It is unacceptable that the Islamic Movement is disregarding the law and using illegal building as a means to raise money. This is further proof that the Islamic Movement, which Prime Minister [Naftali] Bennett relies on for his coalition, is unreliable. We expect the Minister of Public Security to complete the investigation and punish all the offenders in accordance with the law."