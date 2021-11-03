Heated debate in Knesset over state budget

The Knesset plenum is holding a heated debate tonight to summarize the discussion on the state budget and in preparation for the opening of the voting process on about 780 reservations, before the law is approved by the plenum in the second and third readings.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett delivered a speech that was repeatedly attacked by members of the opposition. "We have reached the most important moment since the formation of the government, the moment of budget passage. This is an important time. An important time for the stability of the country and its economic life - after three and a half years of chaos, failed management and system paralysis, years in which the state was a tool in a personal game, years of election campaigns, one after the other, without a decision. "

"We listened to the voice of the citizens of Israel, those who really were concerned for the fate of the country, who saw politicians playing with fire and breaking it from within. We listened - and made a decision. We formed a government in Israel.

"We were immediately called to deal with the Delta Variant, which already had managed to enter the country and gain a hold. We started with booster shots before the hold world. We are managing coronavirus, it is not managing us."