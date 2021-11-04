Senate confirms Thomas Nides as Ambassador to Israel

The US Senate on Wednesday confirmed by voice vote the nomination of Thomas Nides to be Ambassador of the United States to Israel.

The voice vote became necessary after Republican Senator Josh Hawley on Tuesday blocked an attempt to approve Nides after an attempt to confirm him by unanimous consent.

The Missouri senator said he objected on behalf of his Republican colleagues to Nides, along with seven other nominees, pushed by Senator Robert Menendez.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmed Nides to be the next US Ambassador to Israel late last month, moving the process to the full Senate.

Biden nominated Nides for the post in June. Nide served as the State Department’s Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources from 2010-2013 and is the current vice-chairman of the Morgan Stanley investment banking company. He has close ties with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In the Obama White House, Nides was reportedly viewed as a pro-Israel voice and someone the Israelis often went to when challenges arose.