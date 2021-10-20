Senate Committee confirms Nides as Israel Ambassador

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday confirmed Thomas Nides to be the next US Ambassador to Israel.

Nides is one of 30 ambassador nominees who were confirmed by the committee.

The nomination still requires the confirmation of the full Senate.

Nides served as the State Department’s Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources from 2010-2013 and is the current vice-chairman of the Morgan Stanley investment banking company. He has close ties with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In the Obama White House, Nides was reportedly viewed as a pro-Israel voice and someone the Israelis often went to when challenges arose.